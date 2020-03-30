Global  

DeWine decries FDA decision to constrain Ohio company's mask decontamination technology

bizjournals Monday, 30 March 2020
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has severely curtailed use of on Ohio company's newly developed technology meant to ease the shortage of protective masks for healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients. Battelle, a Columbus research nonprofit, had already shipped a unit to the New York City area, currently the largest U.S. hot spot in the COVID-19 pandemic, after testing two machines in its West Jefferson facility that could treat 80,000 N95 respirators each daily. It had sought emergency…
News video: New technology in Ohio could sterilize up to 160,000 medical face masks a day if approved by FDA

New technology in Ohio could sterilize up to 160,000 medical face masks a day if approved by FDA 00:12

 During his daily press conference Saturday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made a plea to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve new technology that sterilizes surgical masks and would allow for healthcare workers to have more access to critical personal protective equipment.

