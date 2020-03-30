Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential coronavirus treatment Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have expanded a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara as a coronavirus treatment to patients outside the United States. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Giuseppe LiMandri Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential #coronavirus treatment https://t.co/43atlaGaMv 26 minutes ago Automobilnews Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential coronavirus treatment – EAST AUTO NEWS https://t.co/xEyCQq8ocE https://t.co/ajUvfxRyQe 2 hours ago vipul Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential coronavirus treatment Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have e… https://t.co/tsuOVdQs2C 3 hours ago STCK.PRO $REGN $SNY NEW ARTICLE : Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential coronavirus treatment… https://t.co/opq7OVCeyd 3 hours ago