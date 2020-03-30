Global  

EasyJet grounds fleet, furloughs cabin crew for two months

Reuters India Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
British low cost airline easyJet said it had grounded its entire fleet and reached a deal with its cabin crew for employees to be furloughed for two months under a government job retention scheme.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: EasyJet grounds entire aircraft fleet due to coronavirus

EasyJet grounds entire aircraft fleet due to coronavirus 00:42

 EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline has announced. The Luton-based carrier said parking all 344 of its planes “removes significant cost” as the aviation industry struggles to cope with a collapse in demand caused by the outbreak of the...

