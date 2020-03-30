EasyJet grounds fleet, furloughs cabin crew for two months

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

British low cost airline easyJet said it had grounded its entire fleet and reached a deal with its cabin crew for employees to be furloughed for two months under a government job retention scheme. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published EasyJet grounds entire aircraft fleet due to coronavirus 00:42 EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline has announced. The Luton-based carrier said parking all 344 of its planes “removes significant cost” as the aviation industry struggles to cope with a collapse in demand caused by the outbreak of the...