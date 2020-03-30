EasyJet grounds fleet, furloughs cabin crew for two months
Monday, 30 March 2020 () British low cost airline easyJet said it had grounded its entire fleet and reached a deal with its cabin crew for employees to be furloughed for two months under a government job retention scheme.
EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline has announced. The Luton-based carrier said parking all 344 of its planes “removes significant cost” as the aviation industry struggles to cope with a collapse in demand caused by the outbreak of the...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
aedailydotnetuk EasyJet grounds fleet, furloughs cabin crew for two months https://t.co/01mf9LYPmD 42 seconds ago
Twintair RT @breakingavnews: easyJet grounds its entire fleet of over 330 aircraft and furloughs 4,000 UK-based cabin crew. https://t.co/N9kxs23yfW… 3 minutes ago
Joss Croft - 杨博路 RT @philippajacks: EasyJet has now grounded its entire fleet, & furloughed its cabin crew for two months: https://t.co/bY1nI7xKdg 4 minutes ago
Breaking Aviation News easyJet grounds its entire fleet of over 330 aircraft and furloughs 4,000 UK-based cabin crew.… https://t.co/V5CkwxTz9B 5 minutes ago
Chyan Phang RT @JournoDannyAero: NEW: easyJet grounds entire fleet as of March 30 and cites significant cost saving as a result.
“No certainty of the… 16 minutes ago