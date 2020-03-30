Global  

In Bareilly, migrants given bath with sanitiser on the road

Hindu Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
A video on how migrant labourers fleeing to their homes from cities were forced by the administration in Bareilly to take an open bath in groups with sanitiser solution before they were allowed entry into the district.
