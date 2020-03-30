In Bareilly, migrants given bath with sanitiser on the road Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A video on how migrant labourers fleeing to their homes from cities were forced by the administration in Bareilly to take an open bath in groups with sanitiser solution before they were allowed entry into the district. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this