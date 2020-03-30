Global  

Here are the changes Atlanta banks have made due to the coronavirus pandemic

bizjournals Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic is causing banks to alter their operations. In the past week, banks in the Atlanta metro-area and beyond have moved to drive-thru service and lobby visits by appointment only.  Some have also closed branches that aren’t equipped for drive-thru service, in order to protect employees and staff.  “Regulators require, as part of a bank’s business continuity plans, pandemic plans. Those are all generally very thorough and very detailed,” David Oliver, of the Georgia…
News video: Food Banks Try To Prevent Contact, Contamination During Coronavirus Pandemic

Food Banks Try To Prevent Contact, Contamination During Coronavirus Pandemic 02:29

 Bay Area food banks are rethinking the way they operate to prevent cross-contamination. John Ramos talked to volunteers who believe the new practices could actually make them run better.

