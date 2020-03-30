U.S. mortgage rates reverse course in major way Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

U.S. mortgage rates dropped significantly following three weeks of increases, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.50 percent for the week ending March 26 — a decline from last week’s rate of 3.65 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.06 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “The Federal Reserve’s swift and significant efforts to stabilize the market were much needed and helped mortgage rates drop for… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Leonard Lloyd RT @bizjournals: The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.50 percent for the week ending March 26 — a decline from last week’s rate of 3.… 2 hours ago Business Journals The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.50 percent for the week ending March 26 — a decline from last week’s rat… https://t.co/bHw7m7DfLR 2 hours ago Mortgage News US mortgage rates reverse course in major way https://t.co/9CyVYpQ8St 3 hours ago Dayton Biz Journal The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.50 percent for the week ending March 26 — a decline from last week’s rat… https://t.co/2mZaMBPADB 3 hours ago Bamboos Consulting Bamboos Consulting presents Mortgage rates reverse course from last week's all-time low - See https://t.co/fa6HZZBqXx for more 1 week ago