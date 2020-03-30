Coronavirus: Easter eggs are 'essential' small shops insist

Eileen the Old Woman @ love my little doggies RT @nigella_i5e: Chocolate IS***essential! Now ‘overzealous’ police order corner shops to stop selling Easter eggs because they are n… 1 minute ago

Joe Keddie Why is there even any doubt that chocolate eggs are ESSENTIAL at Easter? BBC News - Coronavirus: Easter egg crac… https://t.co/D9b7mqpChg 3 minutes ago

Emma Reid The very suggestion that Easter Eggs are non-essential items at this time of crisis!! 😂🍫🥚 News - Coronavirus: Easte… https://t.co/xegg68RlOf 21 minutes ago

feargal the cat RT @SallyPresto: Now 'overzealous' police order corner shops to stop selling Easter eggs because they are not 'essential items' to coronavi… 39 minutes ago

steven smith RT @DailyMailUK: Police order corner shops to stop selling Easter eggs because they are not 'essential items' to coronavirus https://t.co/9… 43 minutes ago

Steve Walker the Freckleton Bantam RT @BadEvilDick: Now 'overzealous' police order corner shops to stop selling Easter eggs because they are not 'essential items' to coronavi… 46 minutes ago

Cheshire Patriot Now 'overzealous' police order corner shops to stop selling Easter eggs because they are not 'essential items' to c… https://t.co/PURUQuLaSL 48 minutes ago