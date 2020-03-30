Global  

State allows car dealers to sell or lease online during coronavirus shut down

bizjournals Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is letting automotive dealers in New York sell or lease vehicles through a remote or electronic process, a partial reprieve for dealers who were prevented from selling cars in their showrooms during the coronavirus pandemic. The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association sent an email to its 500 members telling them they can do sales transactions in a specific manner that follows health and safety protocols. The rules were also updated on the website of Empire State Development. Dealers…
👓 View full article
