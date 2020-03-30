Global  

Detroit Auto Show Canceled As Venue Turned To Hospital To Treat Covid-19 Cases

RTTNews Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The 2020 North American International Auto Show, known as Detroit auto show, has been canceled as the venue is being converted into a field hospital to treat coronavirus or COVID-19 patients. The auto show, which was scheduled in June this year, will now be held on June 11, 2021. The Federal Emergency Management Agency chose the venue, TCF Center, to become a field hospital for COVID-19 cases.
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Auto dealers hit hard by COVID-19 can now begin selling 'online'

Auto dealers hit hard by COVID-19 can now begin selling 'online' 01:55

 The auto industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

