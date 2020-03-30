The 2020 North American International Auto Show, known as Detroit auto show, has been canceled as the venue is being converted into a field hospital to treat coronavirus or COVID-19 patients. The auto show, which was scheduled in June this year, will now be held on June 11, 2021. The Federal Emergency Management Agency chose the venue, TCF Center, to become a field hospital for COVID-19 cases.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ann Schockett Sign of the times: The 2020 Detroit auto show has been canceled while the venue that was supposed to host it gets t… https://t.co/jjU8k6wNro 2 minutes ago Styleupnow RT @StyleUpNow2017: Detroit Auto Show canceled in preparation for FEMA to turn venue into field hospital – TechCrunch - https://t.co/2uT9b4… 3 minutes ago Gate 15 Detroit auto show canceled as FEMA prepares venue to be a field hospital for COVID-19 https://t.co/OXaIgOei7r via @Verge #COVID 18 minutes ago RTTNews Top Stories Detroit Auto Show Canceled As Venue Turned To Hospital To Treat Covid-19 Cases https://t.co/6AN7aU55e1 #news… https://t.co/qzE5HoIvGe 19 minutes ago John Dannenberg RT @samknutson: Anyone in metro #Detroit not understanding how serious the next 60 days are for the area. The auto show canceled for 2020… 34 minutes ago TomDavis.eth They canceled the 2020 Detroit auto show and then decided to use the venue for a field hospital. That’ll be a sight… https://t.co/cyWK5Ypzod 35 minutes ago Jennifer Detroit auto show canceled https://t.co/7RUQ3v065P 44 minutes ago AnnArborRealtor 2020 Detroit auto show canceled - FEMA picks TCF Center as field hospital site in coronavirus battle https://t.co/jJ7jZ5Imky 50 minutes ago