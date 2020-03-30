Gen Y and Z lead climbing online hours in survey Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Thailand's average daily internet use climbed to 10.22 hours in 2019, up 17 minutes from a year earlier, with Generations Y and Z showing the strongest online engagement, says the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this