St. Barnabas Nursing Home reports it has two patients with COVID-19

bizjournals Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The St. Barnabas Nursing Home in Gibsonia reported in a press release Sunday that two of its patients have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the release, the two patients have since been placed under quarantine. Any staff member that was in contact with the two patients has been screened and tested, the release said, and no one has expressed any related symptoms. Additionally, St. Barnabas said that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at any of the organization's other…
