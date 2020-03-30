Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Build-A-Bear Workshop furloughs more than 90 percent of workforce

Build-A-Bear Workshop furloughs more than 90 percent of workforce

bizjournals Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has furloughed more than 90 percent of workforce to mitigate the operating and financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Employees on furlough will not receive direct compensation from the company, the filing said, but will continue to receive employee benefits including medical, dental, and vision insurance coverage. The move also further puts one of its biggest campaigns on pause. Build-A-Bear…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.