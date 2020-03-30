Build-A-Bear Workshop furloughs more than 90 percent of workforce

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has furloughed more than 90 percent of workforce to mitigate the operating and financial impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Employees on furlough will not receive direct compensation from the company, the filing said, but will continue to receive employee benefits including medical, dental, and vision insurance coverage. The move also further puts one of its biggest campaigns on pause. Build-A-Bear… 👓 View full article

