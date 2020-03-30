Cheesecake Factory won’t pay April rent because of coronavirus losses

Global  

One of the country’s largest restaurant chains has sent a letter to its landlords saying it won’t be paying its April rent due to significant losses caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The Cheesecake Factory’s CEO David Overton told landlords in a letter the large national chain won’t be able to pay rent following a sudden decrease in business. Eater Los Angeles obtained a copy of the letter and was the first publication to report on it. In the letter, Overton explained most of the company’s…
