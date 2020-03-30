Green Organic Dutchman says Ancaster processing facility gets Health Canada nod

Global  

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) (OTCQX:TGODF) announced Monday that its Ancaster processing facility is ready to begin production after receiving approval of a license amendment from Health Canada. The facility expansion at Ancaster includes dedicated areas for the packaging of flower, oils, pre-rolls, as well as Cannabis 2.0 edible and ingestible products. "Receiving this licence amendment was a key element of our 2020 operating plan,” TGOD CEO Brian Athaide said in a statement. “We made significant investments in this state-of-the-art facility, and now that it is fully licensed, Ancaster can finalize the ramp-up of its production capacity." READ: The Green Organic Dutchman arranges C$5M bought deal financing agreement With the new facility up and running, TGOD can get more done in-house without needing to turn to third-party companies. "The processing facility reduces our reliance on third parties for packaging, secured storage, and for our next wave of 2.0 product launches,” Athaide added. “Beyond the successful launch of our TGOD Infusers, we are planning to launch a series of differentiated consumer packaged goods, including organic teas and vapes in Q2, as well as edibles, beverages and topicals later this year." The license amendment is valid until August 16, 2022, the company noted. Established by Dutch founders, TGOD grows organic cannabis in high-technology, eco-friendly and sustainable facilities. The cannabis is grown naturally in Canada without synthetic pesticides, herbicides or fertilizers and is wrapped in eco-friendly packaging. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected]  Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
