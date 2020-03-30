Johnson & Johnson identifies a lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Monday, 30 March 2020 () Johnson & Johnson said Monday it has selected a lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate that it expects to begin testing in humans by no later than September. Researchers at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), which is based in North Jersey and has large operations in the Philadelphia suburbs, have been working on developing a coronavirus vaccine since January. The health care giant and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development, a federal agency, have together committed more than $1 billion to co-fund…
