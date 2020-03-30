Dow gains 200 points after President Trump extends coronavirus social distancing measures through April

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

**



· *US stocks rose Monday as investors digested a** slew of new updates around the coronavirus pandemic.*

· *President Donald Trump on Sunday extended federal social-distancing guidelines to April 30, abandoning earlier hopes that the US economy could reopen by Easter. *

· *Global cases of COVID-19 surged past 735,000... **· *US stocks rose Monday as investors digested a** slew of new updates around the coronavirus pandemic.*· *President Donald Trump on Sunday extended federal social-distancing guidelines to April 30, abandoning earlier hopes that the US economy could reopen by Easter. *· *Global cases of COVID-19 surged past 735,000 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

52 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published Eye On The Day 3/30 01:18 Here are some of the stories we are keeping an eye on: President Trump extends the federal social distancing guidelines through April, New York responds to growing cases of the coronavirus, and a pizzeria takes out a line of credit to help its workers. Have you seen businesses helping out their...