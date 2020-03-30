Global  

Abbott surges 11% after FDA approval of 5-minute coronavirus test (ABT)

Business Insider Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Abbott surges 11% after FDA approval of 5-minute coronavirus test (ABT)

· *Abbott Laboratories announced Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use of its ID NOW COVID-19 test. *
· *Shares surged as much as 11% in premarket trading Monday. *
· *The test gives positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.*
· *Watch Abbott...
0
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Abbott Labs Has New Rapid Test For COVID-19

Abbott Labs Has New Rapid Test For COVID-19 00:20

 The FDA approved a new rapid test developed by Abbott that can deliver results in five minutes. The ID Now tests will be available next week. 

