Trump plans to speak with Putin, criticizes Russian-Saudi oil price war as 'crazy'

Reuters India Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Monday he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that Saudi Arabia and Russia "both went crazy" in their oil-price war, a battle begun just as the spread of the coronavirus around the world drove down demand for oil.
