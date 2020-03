Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday announced revised schedule for Tokyo Olympics. The quadrennial event, which was originally scheduled to kick off on July 24 this year, has been rescheduled to July 23-August 8, 2021. The revised dates were decided at an executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee on Monday. This was agreed in a telephone conference attended 👓 View full article