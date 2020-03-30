Global  

Gov. Larry Hogan issues stay-at-home order for Maryland residents

bizjournals Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order for Maryland residents on Monday morning after coronavirus cases increased nearly 400% in the past week. Hogan's order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Monday and requires Marylanders only leave their homes for an essential job or an essential reason. Those who violate the order could face up to a year in prison, $5,000 in fines or both. In announcing the new restrictions, Hogan noted Maryland and the capital region have reached "a critical turning point"…
News video: Gov. Larry Hogan Issues 'Stay At Home Order' In Maryland As COVID-19 Cases Rise Over 1,400

Gov. Larry Hogan Issues 'Stay At Home Order' In Maryland As COVID-19 Cases Rise Over 1,400 41:27

 Gov. Larry Hogan issued a "stay at home" order for Maryland Monday. It will become effective at 8 p.m. Monday.

