Gov. Larry Hogan issues stay-at-home order for Maryland residents

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order for Maryland residents on Monday morning after coronavirus cases increased nearly 400% in the past week. Hogan's order goes into effect at 8 p.m. Monday and requires Marylanders only leave their homes for an essential job or an essential reason. Those who violate the order could face up to a year in prison, $5,000 in fines or both. In announcing the new restrictions, Hogan noted Maryland and the capital region have reached "a critical turning point"… 👓 View full article

