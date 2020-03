Five Things for Monday, including Oregon's disaster declaration

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Good morning. Today is Monday. Here are your Five Things for a new week. Oregon was declared a federal disaster area Sunday, making more federal aid available for the state's COVID-19 response. Gov. Kate Brown, however, said more help was needed, particularly for more personal protective equipment. Total cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, surpassed 500, and the state recorded its 13th death in the outbreak, according to the Oregon Health Authority. At least 129 people… πŸ‘“ View full article