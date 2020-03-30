Global  

Five Things for Monday, including Oregon's disaster declaration

Monday, 30 March 2020
Good morning. Today is Monday. Here are your Five Things for a new week. Oregon was declared a federal disaster area Sunday, making more federal aid available for the state's COVID-19 response. Gov. Kate Brown, however, said more help was needed, particularly for more personal protective equipment. Total cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, surpassed 500, and the state recorded its 13th death in the outbreak, according to the Oregon Health Authority. At least 129 people…
