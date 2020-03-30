Global  

Macy's Furloughs Most Of Its 130,000 Workers

NPR Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Citing the pandemic's "heavy toll" on its business, Macy's says it's furloughing the majority of its employees. Its stores have been closed since March 18 and there's no sign when they will reopen.
News video: Macy's To Furlough Most Of Its Workers

Macy's To Furlough Most Of Its Workers 00:25

 The company says they will still cover 100% of the premiums for workers with health benefits. Suzanne Marques reports.

