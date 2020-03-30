Bank of America pledges $250M for CARES Act small business loan program

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) has pledged $250 million in capital to fund loans through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act's Paycheck Protection Program. Charlotte-based BofA will funnel the capital to community development financial institutions, loan centers that support low- to moderate-income areas. The bank will also disburse up to $10 million in grants to support the CDFI operations. BofA said it is working case-by-case with CDFIs on modifications or payment deferrals,…


