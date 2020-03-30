Global  

As Instacart workers plan to strike, Publix says it is considering adding in-house curbside pickup and delivery services

Monday, 30 March 2020
Offering in-house curbside pickup and delivery service would be a major shift in direction for Publix, which has relied solely on Instacart since 2017.
News video: Amazon And Walmart Expand Grocery Delivery Services To Meet Covid Demand

Amazon And Walmart Expand Grocery Delivery Services To Meet Covid Demand 00:40

 Some shoppers are frustrated, saying they're unable to order groceries online, as pickup and delivery services surge in demand. This comes as a result of coronavirus enforced state stay-at-home lockdown orders. Amazon told Business Insider that it is responding to the demand by filling over 100,000...

Instacart workers consider striking [Video]

Instacart workers consider striking

Employees of Instacart are calling for a strike amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:15Published
Local Bookstore Offers Book Delivery And Curbside Pickup [Video]

Local Bookstore Offers Book Delivery And Curbside Pickup

Capitol Books is offering delivery and curbside pickup!

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:27Published

Instacart to distribute coronavirus safety kits after workers' strike

U.S. online grocery delivery company Instacart said on Thursday it will distribute free health and safety kits to full-service shoppers, days after its workers...
Reuters Also reported by •bizjournals

