Gov. Ralph Northam issues stay-at-home order for Virginia residents

bizjournals Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a “stay-at-home” order for all Virginia residents as part of the effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Under the order, which took effect Monday, Virginia residents may only leave their homes for necessities, such as essential work, to get food or prescription medicine, or medical treatment. The news came after the number of confirmed cases in the state reached over 1,000 — a great many of which originated in Northern Virginia. Northam said…
kyhttsa

Ant Sky RT @DCist: Gov. Ralph Northam just issued a stay-at-home order for Virginians, effective through June 10. https://t.co/AhPtoIEQR9 https://… 11 seconds ago

tiffk_15

𝕋𝕚𝕗𝕗𝕒𝕟𝕪 🥰 RT @fox5dc: UPDATE: Virginia's new stay-at-home order is EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY through June 10, 2020. DETAILS: https://t.co/ciPjZ5Y5Ww 15 seconds ago

kyhttsa

Ant Sky RT @rbthisted: "Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order telling Virginians to stay at home effective immediately... in effect… 17 seconds ago

MAGASTATION1

MAGASTATION RT @ItoniLl: Governor Northam issues stay-at-home order....*** Virginia Residents under State STATEWIDE STAY AT HOME ORDERS by Governor Ral… 23 seconds ago

heavensent703

Ryan Kelly 👼😈🎭 RT @fox5dc: BREAKING NEWS: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issues 'stay-at-home' executive order amid battle against spread of COVID-19 https:/… 1 minute ago

dinghydames

cynthia RT @Toonces_Resists: Hey, Virginia, we're on lockdown!! Gov. Ralph Northam issues a stay-at-home order for Virginia until June 10 https://… 1 minute ago

shiftnights

straightoffanightshift RT @Matthew_4_Trump: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issues executive order to "stay-at-home" until June 10, 2020. JUNE. Why not make it… 2 minutes ago

