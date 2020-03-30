Gov. Ralph Northam issues stay-at-home order for Virginia residents

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday issued a "stay-at-home" order for all Virginia residents as part of the effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Under the order, which took effect Monday, Virginia residents may only leave their homes for necessities, such as essential work, to get food or prescription medicine, or medical treatment. The news came after the number of confirmed cases in the state reached over 1,000 — a great many of which originated in Northern Virginia. Northam said…


