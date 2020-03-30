'The best run I've ever had': Inside Wall Street's coronavirus-fueled trading frenzy, where historic shocks of volatility are creating career-defining moments
Monday, 30 March 2020 () · Much of Wall Street's trading force is now working home offices and living rooms, as the coronavirus pandemic has rendered the world's financial headquarters a ghost town.
· But a smaller number of essential traders are still trekking into largely deserted offices.
· In part, that's because even the most sophisticated...
Wall Street fell sharply Friday, ending a massive three-day surge after doubts about the fate of the U.S. economy resurfaced and the number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed. Fred Katayama reports.
