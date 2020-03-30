Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > State Fair Park, Wisconsin Center scouted for makeshift hospitals as COVID-19 spreads

State Fair Park, Wisconsin Center scouted for makeshift hospitals as COVID-19 spreads

bizjournals Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and the Wisconsin Center District in downtown Milwaukee are under consideration as alternate care facilities for the Milwaukee community’s COVID-19 response. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has been tasked with planning and site assessments for such facilities, was visiting Monday with representatives of the Wisconsin Center District. The district runs the Wisconsin Center convention facility, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and Miller High Life Theatre. The…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Wisconsin unemployment rate could hit record high in next week, economist says

Wisconsin unemployment rate could hit record high in next week, economist says 01:59

 A state economist said on Wednesday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate could hit a record high within just the next week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to get worse and impact all facets of daily life.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.