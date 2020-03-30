State Fair Park, Wisconsin Center scouted for makeshift hospitals as COVID-19 spreads Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and the Wisconsin Center District in downtown Milwaukee are under consideration as alternate care facilities for the Milwaukee community’s COVID-19 response. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has been tasked with planning and site assessments for such facilities, was visiting Monday with representatives of the Wisconsin Center District. The district runs the Wisconsin Center convention facility, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and Miller High Life Theatre. The… 👓 View full article

A state economist said on Wednesday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate could hit a record high within just the next week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to get worse and impact all facets of daily life.

