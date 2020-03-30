32% unemployment and 47 million out of work: The Fed just issued an alarming forecast for next quarter as coronavirus continues to spread
Monday, 30 March 2020 () · *More than 47 million Americans could lose their jobs in the second quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic, sending the unemployment rate to 32%, according to a recent study from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.*
· *In a previous analysis, the Fed estimated that nearly 67 million Americans work in occupations that are...
New numbers estimate more than 250,000 Coloradans could be out of work by this summer, according to analysis from the Economic Policy Institute. So who qualifies for unemployment in Colorado? Denver7's Jennifer Kovaleski takes a 360 look at the issue.
