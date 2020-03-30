Global  

Powell's brings on 100 workers

bizjournals Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Powell's Books said this weekend it has hired "over 100" workers at full-time wage and benefit levels. A note posted on the company's website Friday wasn't clear as to whether the moves were rehires of about a quarter of those laid off two weeks ago. The union that represents Powell's workers told the Oregonian 50 of those employees were recalled workers while the rest were managers fulfilling other duties. The store is a city business landmark that attracts worldwide tourists. Owner Emily Powell,…
👓 View full article
