An Amazon warehouse worker in New York was fired on the same day he helped lead a protest of the company's coronavirus response to safety concerns (AMZN) Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

· Amazon fired a warehouse worker on Monday who helped organize a strike earlier in the day in protest of the company's response to the coronavirus.

Amazon fired a warehouse worker on Monday who helped organize a strike earlier in the day in protest of the company's response to the coronavirus. The worker, Chris Smalls, said he was fired in retaliation for his activism and that "Amazon would rather sweep a problem under the rug than act to keep workers and working

Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety. Instacart's strike will be in effect nationwide. For Amazon, workers will stop at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York. where multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19. The strikes come as demand for online delivery has skyrocketed with people self-isolating at home.

