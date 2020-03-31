U.S. Retailers To Furlough Most Of Employees

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Gap Inc., Macy's Inc, and Kohl's will furlough a majority of their employees this week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to close hundreds of stores around the world. The retailers have extended the duration of their temporary store closures. But, their online businesses remains open.
Victoria's Secret is one of many retailers to be hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Business Insider, on Friday the lingerie brand announced that their stores will remain closed until further notice.
They initially thought that their retail locations would reopen on March...