U.S. Retailers To Furlough Most Of Employees

RTTNews Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Gap Inc., Macy's Inc, and Kohl's will furlough a majority of their employees this week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to close hundreds of stores around the world. The retailers have extended the duration of their temporary store closures. But, their online businesses remains open.
