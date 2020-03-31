The coronavirus pandemic is expected to sharply slow growth in developing economies in East Asia and the Pacific as well as China, the World Bank said in an economic update on Monday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Money Compass COVID-19 pandemic to hit growth in Asia, China, says World Bank https://t.co/9xog6ghueh https://t.co/7YIGy5JVGZ 6 minutes ago Milo Info "Pandemic to Hit Growth in Asia, China: World Bank" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/9122xt30Xo 9 minutes ago News from Bangladesh Coronavirus pandemic to hit growth in Asia: World Bank The coronavirus pandemic is expected to sharply slow growth… https://t.co/7aJ6LubX42 18 minutes ago Profit by Pakistan Today Coronavirus pandemic to hit growth in Asia, China: World Bank https://t.co/goTHr8UVUh via @Profitpk 34 minutes ago antokannan Covid-19: Pandemic to hit growth in Asia and China, push 11 million into poverty, says World Bank https://t.co/hgazmoH813 44 minutes ago Xavier Tan RT @Reuters: Pandemic to hit growth in Asia, China: World Bank https://t.co/t9haoShXdw https://t.co/BXV5QQslO2 47 minutes ago Easy Gadget RT @ReutersWorld: Pandemic to hit growth in Asia, China - World Bank https://t.co/JXL5MBKcd5 https://t.co/0XIsn19aCn 49 minutes ago Cynical Eye That's not how China had planned it? https://t.co/JWWb4GFy4E 52 minutes ago