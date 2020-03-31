Business, health groups urge governor to issue stay-at-home order

"Without a statewide 'stay at home' order and adequate mitigation, a rush of cases from rural communities could further exacerbate a crisis in terms of beds, ventilators and critical supplies," they said.

You Might Like

Tweets about this STLBusinessJournal "Without a statewide 'stay at home' order and adequate mitigation, a rush of cases from rural communities could fur… https://t.co/ktGCtfaUM0 18 minutes ago André Gomes 🐞 RT @StudentsforLife: .@BreitbartNews covered the efforts by Students for Life and other pro-life groups to urge states to have abortion fac… 3 days ago stan RT @aaronbrickman: .@GlobalBiz joined @USChamber & dozens of other business & trade groups to urge Mnuchin, Kudlow & other top US officials… 3 days ago Aaron Brickman .@GlobalBiz joined @USChamber & dozens of other business & trade groups to urge Mnuchin, Kudlow & other top US offi… https://t.co/mWFXBYomwW 5 days ago Milo Somers The US gun industry is a chronic, growing public health risk: “US gun industry groups urge lawmakers to keep gun sh… https://t.co/rRQvHd9NCW 5 days ago studentsforlife .@BreitbartNews covered the efforts by Students for Life and other pro-life groups to urge states to have abortion… https://t.co/IunbFS8HJs 5 days ago