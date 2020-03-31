Global  

U.S. airlines must suggest possible compensation for cash grants: Treasury

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Airlines must suggest possible compensation in return for government cash assistance and agree to conditions that include not cutting pay or laying off employees through Sept. 30, the U.S. Treasury Department said in guidelines issued on Monday as it prepares to quickly hand out $25 billion.
