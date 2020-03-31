Oil rebounds from 18-year lows after U.S., Russia agree to talks Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Oil recovered ground on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks to stabilize energy markets, with benchmarks climbing off 18-year lows hit as the coronavirus outbreak cut fuel demand worldwide. 👓 View full article

