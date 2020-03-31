Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > #WFH Chronicles: I'm OK. Are you OK?

#WFH Chronicles: I'm OK. Are you OK?

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
One of my favorite parts of American culture is our tendency to remember and quote our favorite lines from movies. In the past two weeks, I've seen excellent quotes from The Dude of "The Big Lebowski," a movie for which I have little affinity. (So sue me.) "Clueless" has come up a time or two, as have "Tommy Boy," "Goodfellas," the "Vacation" movies and a couple of Stephen King adaptations. One I haven't seen yet is from "A League of Their Own," the story of a professional women's baseball league…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Simon&Schuster - Published < > Embed
News video: Chain of Gold by Cassandra Clare | Live Action Book Trailer

Chain of Gold by Cassandra Clare | Live Action Book Trailer 00:50

 From #1 New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling author Cassandra Clare comes the first novel in a brand-new trilogy where evil hides in plain sight and love cuts deeper than any blade. Get your copy today: http://bit.ly/2MIgMmI

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SuePrinceArtist

Sue Prince Isolation Chronicles My record of #lockdown on our lovely #organicfarm in the very rural #peakdistrict *Don’t Coug… https://t.co/OM7KEjNfiU 3 seconds ago

mcroff1958

Michael Croff RT @C7CorvetteZ06: @EntheosShines Wonder why the #DriveByMediaHacks like @CNN & @MSNBC won't report crime stats in Hispanic areas? Every co… 30 seconds ago

Diaptera_80

Diaptera @OO1O110 @TS_SCI_MAJIC12 The 100, and Pawnshop Chronicles 51 seconds ago

lee_ryder

Lee Ryder RT @ChronicleNUFC: Revealed: The Chronicle's top 10 Newcastle United goalkeepers. https://t.co/E3IGsIQhVc 2 minutes ago

Phillip97445942

Phillip Charles RT @nytimes: “Terrace House" chronicles the (often humdrum) day-to-day routines of several strangers who agree to live together. Rui Hachim… 2 minutes ago

Mech4nicalFox

Phone Guy Stan The discord breaking chronicles https://t.co/NpZ5oKhvqC 2 minutes ago

potentash

RayRay RT @ThisIsLebanonLB: Mona Nasrallah (blue hijab) her daughter Nour Dia (red hijab), husband Hussein Dia (glasses) and son Ali Dia (nothing… 3 minutes ago

ChurchOldmachar

OldmacharChurch_BOD 1 Chronicles 16 8:9 David’s Song of Praise Give thanks to the Lord and proclaim his greatness. Let the whole world… https://t.co/3llwblndX1 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.