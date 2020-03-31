Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > SA Qantas baggage staff have COVID-19

SA Qantas baggage staff have COVID-19

SBS Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Six Qantas baggage handlers working at Adelaide Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, with about 100 others to be investigated.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GeGeewiz

GeGeewiz RT @10NewsFirstAdl: COVID-19 UPDATE: - 32 new cases in SA, 337 total now. - Eight people are still in ICU, but five are now critical. - Six… 4 hours ago

neo_katie

Ktneo RT @7NewsAustralia: Six @Qantas staff at Adelaide Airport have tested positive to COVID-19, forcing colleagues into isolation. #7NEWS https… 5 hours ago

10NewsFirstAdl

10 News First Adelaide COVID-19 UPDATE: - 32 new cases in SA, 337 total now. - Eight people are still in ICU, but five are now critical. -… https://t.co/YGv2KFw6uC 6 hours ago

SamanthaRegione

Samantha Regione RT @7NewsAdelaide: BREAKING: Six @Qantas staff at @AdelaideAirport have tested positive to COVID-19, forcing colleagues into isolation. The… 6 hours ago

7NewsAustralia

7NEWS Australia Six @Qantas staff at Adelaide Airport have tested positive to COVID-19, forcing colleagues into isolation. #7NEWS https://t.co/hSXetxW5hn 6 hours ago

7NewsAdelaide

7NEWS Adelaide BREAKING: Six @Qantas staff at @AdelaideAirport have tested positive to COVID-19, forcing colleagues into isolation… https://t.co/dbNRY9Dtgi 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.