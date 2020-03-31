SA Qantas baggage staff have COVID-19

GeGeewiz RT @10NewsFirstAdl: COVID-19 UPDATE: - 32 new cases in SA, 337 total now. - Eight people are still in ICU, but five are now critical. - Six… 4 hours ago

Ktneo RT @7NewsAustralia: Six @Qantas staff at Adelaide Airport have tested positive to COVID-19, forcing colleagues into isolation. #7NEWS https… 5 hours ago

10 News First Adelaide COVID-19 UPDATE: - 32 new cases in SA, 337 total now. - Eight people are still in ICU, but five are now critical. -… https://t.co/YGv2KFw6uC 6 hours ago

Samantha Regione RT @7NewsAdelaide: BREAKING: Six @Qantas staff at @AdelaideAirport have tested positive to COVID-19, forcing colleagues into isolation. The… 6 hours ago

7NEWS Australia Six @Qantas staff at Adelaide Airport have tested positive to COVID-19, forcing colleagues into isolation. #7NEWS https://t.co/hSXetxW5hn 6 hours ago