Atlanta software startup raises $3.6M Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Demand Driven Technologies, an Atlanta-based software startup that offers inventory management and supply chain planning solutions for manufacturers and distributors, has raised an additional $3.6 million in Series Seed 2 funding. The round was led by Shawn Welch of Midtown Capital Advisors. Previous investors Mosley Ventures along with Alerion Ventures and other existing investors also participated. “As the coronavirus pandemic has shown, supply chains can be vulnerable to global events, and… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this