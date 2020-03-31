Global  

Red Rabbit rolls out new take-and-bake options

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
While many Minnesota restaurants are focusing on carryout and delivery now that their dining rooms are temporarily off-limits, Red Rabbit in Minneapolis’ North Loop is adding a third option: take and bake. Two weeks into a pandemic-related shutdown of eat-in dining, Red Rabbit will begin offering a smattering of pizzas and four family meal kits designed to be reheated at home. The new take-and-bake options are in addition to the abbreviated menu Red Rabbit already made available for takeout and…
