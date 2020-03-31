Global  

Sensex up 1,028.17 points, Nifty settles at 8557 as rally continues in Indian stock market

Zee News Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Major gainers on the Nifty were BPCL, Britannia Industries, ONGC and Gail, while IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Cipla, and Zee Entertainment were top losers. All the sectoral indices ended in the green led by energy followed by FMCG, metal, IT and pharma
