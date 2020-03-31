The Container Store Group joins retailers in furloughs, pay cuts

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Container Store Group Inc. has announced corporate pay cuts, furloughs and reduced hours for stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. The Coppell, Texas-based company is also furloughing some of its corporate employees starting Monday. However, the company that specializes in organization products did not specify how many employees it was furloughing. The retail chain will reduce the base salaries of Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman Melissa Reiff and…


