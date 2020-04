'A glimmer of hope': Stocks, oil jump on signs of a Chinese manufacturing recovery and progress in the coronavirus fight in Europe

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· *Stocks climbed on Tuesday, driven by signs of a Chinese manufacturing recovery and the prospect of the novel coronavirus passing its peak in Europe.*

· *The Chinese government released a purchasing managers' index reading of 52 for March, up from 35.7 in February.*

· *Analysts were skeptical of the figure and said it was... · *Stocks climbed on Tuesday, driven by signs of a Chinese manufacturing recovery and the prospect of the novel coronavirus passing its peak in Europe.*· *The Chinese government released a purchasing managers' index reading of 52 for March, up from 35.7 in February.*· *Analysts were skeptical of the figure and said it was 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend