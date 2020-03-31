Global  

Eurozone Inflation Slows On Energy Prices

RTTNews Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Eurozone inflation slowed more-than-expected in March largely driven by falling energy prices as the spread of coronavirus pulled down economic activity, flash data from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Inflation eased to 0.7 percent from 1.2 percent in February. The rate was expected to slow to 0.8 percent. A similar lower rate was last seen in October.
News video: Euro zone starts slide down inflation slope as coronavirus lockdowns weigh

Euro zone starts slide down inflation slope as coronavirus lockdowns weigh 01:22

 Euro zone inflation plunged this month on crashing oil prices, signalling the start of a possible deflationary spiral as government lockdowns in response to the coronavirus trigger a dramatic slowdown in economic activity. Ciara Lee reports

