Eurozone Inflation Slows On Energy Prices

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Eurozone inflation slowed more-than-expected in March largely driven by falling energy prices as the spread of coronavirus pulled down economic activity, flash data from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Inflation eased to 0.7 percent from 1.2 percent in February. The rate was expected to slow to 0.8 percent. A similar lower rate was last seen in October. 👓 View full article

