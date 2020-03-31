Ford, GE Healthcare To Build 50,000 Ventilators In 100 Days

Ford Motor Co. and GE Healthcare announced a plan to produce 50,000 ventilators in Michigan within the next 100 days, in its efforts to support the fight against coronavirus or Covid-19. The companies would use the FDA-cleared ventilator design of Florida-based Airon Corp. Initial production will be up to 30,000 ventilators a month and thereafter as needed.

