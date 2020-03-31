Ford, GE Healthcare To Build 50,000 Ventilators In 100 Days
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Ford Motor Co. and GE Healthcare announced a plan to produce 50,000 ventilators in Michigan within the next 100 days, in its efforts to support the fight against coronavirus or Covid-19. The companies would use the FDA-cleared ventilator design of Florida-based Airon Corp. Initial production will be up to 30,000 ventilators a month and thereafter as needed.
The race is on...to make ventilators. Ford announced plans Monday night to build 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days at its assembly plant in Rawsonville, Mich., and aims to churn out as many as 30,000 a month. The company is working with GE Healthcare to produce what they’re calling the...