Natural gas producer cuts back on capital spending

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Range Resources Corp. is cutting back even further on capital spending in 2020. The natural gas producer, the bulk of whose operations are in southwestern Pennsylvania, said it would reduce its capital budget from $520 million to $430 million for the current year. That's down 40 percent from 2019 amid a downturn in the natural gas industry. But it affirmed that even with a drop in its capital spending, it should have around 2.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. CEO Jeff Ventura said in…
Credit: Market News Video - Published
News video: Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services 01:08

 In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8%. Leading the group were shares of Canadian Natural Resources, up about 21.5% and shares of Cenovus Energy up about 21.1% on the day.

