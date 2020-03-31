Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > SpiceJet to cut March salary as coronavirus lockdown hits travel demand

SpiceJet to cut March salary as coronavirus lockdown hits travel demand

Reuters India Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Indian airline SpiceJet Ltd said on Tuesday it would cut employee salaries by 10% to 30% in March as a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus crimps travel demand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus lockdowns stoke demand for films on outbreaks

Coronavirus lockdowns stoke demand for films on outbreaks 02:17

 As COVID-19 fears spread across the globe, many are watching films about pandemics with examples of worst-case scenarios and happy endings.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @firstpost: India's #aviation industry, reeling under the impact of the global outbreak of #COVID19, is seeking help from the government… 3 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost India's #aviation industry, reeling under the impact of the global outbreak of #COVID19, is seeking help from the g… https://t.co/AtRBAryf8n 3 minutes ago

freekeyli

Stay Home, Stay Safe 😷 RT @indiatvnews: SpiceJet to cut up to 30 per cent salary of employees in March #SpiceJet #employees #SalaryCut #coronavirus #COVID19 http… 20 minutes ago

mail_today

MailToday SpiceJet to cut March salaries as #coronaviruslockdown hits travel demand https://t.co/dLGps8EDPp 25 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV SpiceJet to cut up to 30 per cent salary of employees in March #SpiceJet #employees #SalaryCut #coronavirus… https://t.co/ByCftwDCH1 26 minutes ago

BeenaParmar

Beena Parmar #Jobs impact due to coronavirus has started :/ https://t.co/hnO2Atbabb 46 minutes ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal SpiceJet to cut 10-30% salary of all employees in March amid coronavirus outbreak @flyspicejet https://t.co/bqMcKqBkTc 1 hour ago

RanjuSarkar

ranju sarkar RT @ari_maj: Pic 1: MakeMyTrip top 2 executive Deep Kalra & Rajesh Magow to take no salary from April Pic 2: SpiceJet CMD( promoter) to ta… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.