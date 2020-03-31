Global  

Disney+ to launch in India on April 3: ET

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Walt Disney Co's video streaming service, Disney+, will launch in India on April 3 through its local partner Hotstar, the Economic Times reported https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/amidst-lockdown-disney-plus-makes-it-way-to-india-users-can-start-streaming-from-april-3/articleshow/74913298.cms on Tuesday.
Tweets about this

GlobalRecordsI1

GlobalRecordsIndia.com Disney+ to launch in India on April 3: Check out 5 best animated movies to watch More: https://t.co/DwMqo0tX8T 2 minutes ago

FaisalFerozKhan

.फैसल RT @disneyplusnews: Disney+ Hotstar To Launch In India On April 3rd | Disney Plus News https://t.co/sdYszkmi0W #disneyplus 2 hours ago

valaybuch

Valay Buch RT @Binged_: Streaming Alert: For all those who are interested, #DisneyPlusHotstar will launch at 12 am on April 3 in India. The launch is… 3 hours ago

Binged_

Binged.Com Streaming Alert: For all those who are interested, #DisneyPlusHotstar will launch at 12 am on April 3 in India. Th… https://t.co/AJTBSKH7F6 3 hours ago

Onmanorama

Onmanorama #DisneyPlus to launch in India on April 3: Check out 5 best animated movies to watch... https://t.co/KU2JK7SiHr 3 hours ago

Elfdemon_

Elfdemon RT @disneyplusnews: Disney+ Hotstar To Launch In India On April 3rd https://t.co/7gCf1gHHxa #disneyplus 4 hours ago

Elfdemon_

Elfdemon RT @disneyplusnews: Updated Disney+ Hotstar To Launch In India On April 3rd https://t.co/7gCf1gHHxa #hotstar #disneyplus 4 hours ago

VishwasDass

Vishwas Dass RT @ExpComputer: .@disneyplus to launch in India on April 3 https://t.co/ksA8LV5Mjt | #technology #technews #artificialintelligence #AI #ML… 6 hours ago

