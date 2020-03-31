Global  

Houston-based beauty co. producing hand sanitizer, soap to fight coronavirus

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Farouk Systems Inc., the parent company of beauty brands such as CHI and BioSilk, is another local company jumping in to provide hand sanitizer to Houstonians. The Houston-based company aims to distribute its hand sanitizers to hospitals, hairdressers, salons and other consumers. The products will contain 77 percent by volume natural denatured alcohol, exceeding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended minimum of 60 percent alcohol, according to a press release. The company…
