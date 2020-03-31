Global  

India slashes natural gas prices to multi-year low of $2.39/mmBtu

Reuters India Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
India has cut the price of locally produced gas for the April-September 2020 period by more than a quarter to a multi-year low of $2.39 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu), the government said on Tuesday.
