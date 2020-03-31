SpiceJet cuts March salary by 10-30%

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

SpiceJet will cut March salaries by 10-30%, for all employees except those in the lowest pay grades. The airline, while assuring of no job losses, will not pay March 25-31 lockdown period salary to anyone. Other airlines like IndiGo, GoAir, Vistara and SpiceJet had earlier announced pay cuts as travel was one of the first casualties of the corona pandemic.


